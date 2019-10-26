At this village in Sangareddy you walk in with plastic, walk out with fine rice

By | Published: 12:31 am

Sangareddy: Mulug Collector C Narayana Reddy, who is handing out a kg of fine rice for each kg of plastic collected in his district, has won plaudits for his innovative initiative. But, in Sangareddy district, a young Panchayat Secretary, Nayakoti Supriya (25), just seven months into the job, came up with the same idea a fortnight before the Collector introduced it. Supriya and A Prabhakar Reddy, sarpanch of Sangapur village in Raikode mandal, conceived the idea of distributing 2 kg of fine rice for each kg of plastic collected in the village and made the announcement on October 2.

When Samson, a resident of the village, collected 10 kg of plastic, the Panchayat Secretary gave him 20 kg of fine rice. Supriya also won the appreciation of Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who conducted a review meeting in Sangareddy on the 30-day action plan on Friday evening, and he rewarded her immediately with a Rs 5 lakh special grant to develop a park in Sangapur.

Elated with the appreciation from the Minister, Supriya said they would work collectively to make the village a model in development.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Supriya said she had removed individual dumping yards and shifted them to an assigned land near the village during the 30-day action plan. She said they were planning to develop the park in the same place. Stating that she had got overwhelming support from the sarpanch and the entire villagers, Supriya said the fund granted by the Minister would be put to the best use.

Harish was all praise for the young panchayat officer for her tremendous work. He also assured another Panchayat Secretary, Sirisha, posted at Takkadapally village of Munipally mandal, that he would visit the village after giving a patient hearing to her speech about the work they have done during the 30-day action plan. The Minister said the newly inducted Panchayat Secretaries played a vital role in making the action plan a grand success as they were young, energetic and roaring to go. The Minister instructed District Collector M Hanumantha Rao, DPO Venkateshwarlu to extend all support to the young officials.

