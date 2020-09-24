ATC aid for Akshaya Patra to distribute grocery kits

The distribution drive in Telangana will be carried out over a period of five days, providing around 42,000 meals.

Hyderabad: The American Tower Foundation, the global philanthropic arm of American Tower Corporation (ATC), has extended financial aid to Akshaya Patra Foundation to distribute grocery kits across the country through ATC CSR Foundation India.

The distribution drive in Telangana will be carried out over a period of five days, providing around 42,000 meals. The programme entails providing 19 lakh meals across 31 locations to families, including daily wagers, contract workers, and migrant population who have been displaced or out of work because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a press release said.

Amit Sharma, EVP and president Asia at ATC said they were committed to support Covid-19 relief work and provide assistance through Akshaya Patra Foundation by making available grocery and ration kits to the poor communities. Over the coming weeks, ATC CSR Foundation India along with Akshaya Patra Foundation, will engage with social volunteers and government officials to undertake the distribution drive, the press release added.

