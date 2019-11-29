Athade Srimannarayana trailer out

By | Published: 7:20 pm

The trailer of Rakshit Shetty starrer Athade Srimannarayana was released by Telugu star Nani at a function in Hyderabad.

The multilingual film with the Kannada star Raskhit of Kirik Party fame apart from Kannada is being made in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The big budget movie which already won the attention of many with its pre-release publicity blitz and impressive trailer is directorial debut of Sachin Ravi and is bankrolled by P Mallikarjunaiah and HK Prakash.

With Shanvi as the female lead, the action-comedy has put together a cast that includes Pramod Shetty, Balaji Manohar and Achyutha Kumar.

Slated for release on December 27, Athade Srimannarayana is said to revolve around a treasure hunt by a different groups and Rakshit pitching in as a cop.

“We have worked hard and tirelessly for three years for the movie,” says Rakshit adding that inspiration was drawn from Malgudi Days directed by Shankar Nag.

A total of 19 sets were erected for the movie and 90 per cent was shot on sets in Bengaluru with the rest of the shoot spread across Bijapur and parts of southern Karnataka, he says.

