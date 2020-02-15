Atharva, Kale hit tons to keep Vidarbha ahead

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:33 pm

Hyderabad: Vidarbha opener Athrava Taide (136 batting) and MR Kale (143 batting) scored unbeaten centuries as the visitors secured a nine-run first-innings lead with eight wickets in hand on the second day of the Four-day Col CK Nayudu Trophy Under-23 Cricket Match at Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Resuming the day at 294/8, Hyderabad were shot out for 311 with SR Dubey bagging five wickets (5/57). After a steady stand of 52 for the first wicket, all-rounder Ajay Dev Goud provided a double strike for the hosts, dismissing Vidarbha opener AM Kumar (13) and Nayan R Chavan (0). However, the third-wicket pair of Atharva and Kale toyed with Hyderabad bowling and stitched together 268 runs so far to keep Vidarbha ahead.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 311 in 93.4 overs (SR Dubey 5/57) vs Vidarbha 320/2 in 81 overs (Atharva Taide 136 batting, MR Kale 143 batting, Ajay Dev Goud 2/62).

