Atharvaa comes ‘Boomerang’ing again

By | Published: 7:23 pm

Talented actor Atharvaa Murali is making his presence felt in Telugu industry with his versatility. One of the young talent from Tamil film industry, Atharvaa had acted as Nayanthara’s brother in the film Anjali CBI (Imaikkaa Nodigal in Tamil).

Recently, Telugu audiences got to see him as an aspiring filmmaker in Varun Tej’s Gaddalakonda Ganesh. The young actor is now getting ready to entertain fans with a new release titled Boomerang. As the movie is heading for release on Friday, the trailer of the movie was unveiled by star director Harish Shankar recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish said, “Atharvaa is one of my favourites. He is not just a handsome actor but also a passionate cinema geek. I’m happy that his film Boomerang is coming out in Telugu. The trailer looks promising. The social message will strike a chord with youth. It shows how youth can be influenced in the society. I hope this one becomes a bigger hit in Telugu than in Tamil.”

The action thriller stars Megha Akash and Indhuja Ravichandran in the female leads roles and is directed by R Kannan. Ch Satish Kumar is producing the Telugu version of the film under his Vigneswara Entertainments. The film is presented by Jaganmohini.

Producer Ch Satish Kumar says, “Not only is our film commercially strong but also has the kind of new story that audiences are eagerly waiting for. The screenplay will keep the audience glued and make them excited about what will happen next. Atharvaa has given a wonderful performance.”