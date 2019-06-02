Athawale asks KCR to join NDA

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Environment and President of the Republican Party of India (RPI) Ramdas Athawale on Sunday appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to join the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference here, he said despite the heavy Narendra Modi-bashing indulged in by almost all opposition parties, people of the country gave him a big win. Quoting BJP national president Amit Shah, he said the doors of NDA were open for political parties with development agenda.

“Chandrashekhar Rao is my good friend. Our party extended all support to his fight for statehood. It is my earnest appeal to Rao to join the NDA in the interest of the people of Telangana. In an obvious reference to Rao’s moves for forging a new political front at the national level, he said there is no need for another ‘Ghat bandhan’,” Athawale said.

He congratulated Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his resounding victory in the recent Assembly election. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was rejected by the AP electorate as people lost faith in him after he walked out of NDA blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his own ills, Athawale said.

He said the Modi government would continue to support the development of Andhra Pradesh. He said the 10 per cent reservation extended by the Central government for the economically backward upper castes in government jobs and education came in as a big relief for the poor falling in general category. Aimed at benefiting the needy sections in the general category, the government move would yield good results in the long run, Athawale said.

