Ather 450X to hit Hyderabad roads from November

In order to let the people experience the vehicle, Ather said it will be aggressively promoting the vehicle on-ground and begin test rides starting October across all the markets.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:29 pm

Hyderabad: Ather Energy announced the deliveries of its flagship scooter Ather 450X (125cc category) in Hyderabad to begin from November.

By the first quarter of 2021, Ather 450X will be seen on roads across all the 10 cities including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Coimbatore. The company has priced it at Rs 1.59 lakh.

In order to let the people experience the vehicle, Ather said it will be aggressively promoting the vehicle on-ground and begin test rides starting October across all the markets.

Ather Energy is also partnering with partners across key markets to set up experience centres. As for public charging, the company will be setting up its fast-charging network – Ather Grid across each city. Ather plans to set up 10-15 fast charging points across each city in phase 1.

Tarun Mehta, co-founder & CEO, Ather Energy said, “The pandemic did disrupt our timelines by a few months, but we have been able to get back on track with our plans. We used the time to refine our expansion plan and get the ball rolling on our go-to-market strategy. We have also been working very actively with our supplier partners to ensure minimal disruption in the supply chain.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .