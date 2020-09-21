Ather setting up new manufacturing unit

Plans to expand its charging network and roll out new products

Hyderabad: Ather Energy, an Indian electric two-wheeler design and manufacturing company, is setting up a new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu to ramp up its production capacity. The company is also expanding its charging network and rolling out new products pan-India.

The Bengaluru-based company will be beginning deliveries of its latest scooter 450X in Hyderabad from November onwards, marking its foray into this growing EV market.

Tarun Mehta, CEO, Ather Energy told Telangana Today, “We currently have a unit in Bengaluru which will be shut down next year as we will shift our base to Hosur in Tamil Nadu. The new unit will be up by the end of 2020. Once the production begins in December, within a few months, we are expecting the capacity to touch 1,00,000 units per year. We will also make batteries indigenously though cells are being imported.”

He added, “All these years, we have created a strong 300-member R&D team with capabilities in software, hardware, mechanical engineering, design, and manufacturing. We have invested Rs 600 crore so far in R&D and product development since our inception in 2013. We intend to come out with new variants of Ather 450 and a motorbike.”

The company’s charging network currently spans across 39 charging points in Bengaluru and 14 charging points in Chennai. Ather plans to expand its network and set-up 6,500 EV charging Points in 30 cities by 2023.

“During the lockdown, installation of new charging points was impacted, but from November onwards this activity will resume and we aim to increase the density of points going forward. We want to have charging points within a 4km-range in every city we operate,” added Mehta.

The company has raised Rs 800 crore in multiple rounds so far and in the next few months, it plans to raise further funds to meet the needs of foraying into more cities pan-India, product development and expanding charging network.

On the product portfolio front, Ather’s flagship product Ather 450 is available in Bengaluru and Chennai. The company’s new product Ather 450X will be available in 10 cities that include Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore, Pune, Ahmedabad and Nagpur, Mehta informed.

The 450X scooter is powered with a 6kW permanent magnet synchronous motor, 2.9 kWh lithium ion battery and comes with four riding modes. In addition to Eco, Ride and Sport, the company is introducing a new mode, ‘Warp’, with which it can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 sec, making it the quickest electric scooter in its category, Ather claims.

