ATM burglary foiled, three held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: Three property offenders who allegedly were planning to loot an ATM centre were caught by the Falaknuma police early on Monday. The police seized gas cutters and other tools from them.

According to police, the suspects Mohd Mubeen alias Nizam sarkar (23)of Chintalmet, Shaik Quasim Ali (25) of Sultan Shahi and Md Sajid (20) of Old Mallepally came in an auto rickshaw to Shamsheergunj and were waiting behind an ATM centre of Syndicate Bank for an opportune moment to strike, when they were caught.

“Our patrolling team spotted the trio sitting in an auto rickshaw located behind the bank awaiting opportunity to loot the ATM. On checking the vehicle, we found a gas cylinder, iron rods, cutters, welding machine and other equipment. They planned to use the equipment to cut open the cash dispensing machine. All were caught while trying to escape,” said Mohd Majeed, ACP Falaknuma.

Mubeen was wanted by Sangareddy police in connection with a robbery case and three other offences including one at Mirchowk police station in the city and a case each at Nizamabad and Prakasham district in Andhra Pradesh.

Three non bailable warrants were pending against him in connection with three cases including the famous Nizam Museum theft case.

The suspects were also involved in two property offences reported in Falaknuma police station and Gachibowli police station. The suspects were produced before the court and remanded.

