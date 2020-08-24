Atolls are floating islands

By | Published: 12:42 am 5:57 pm

An atoll starts with an undersea volcanic eruption in the warm tropics, which builds a mid-ocean island. Coral then begins to build an encircling reef around the island, just below the water’s surface.

Over million of years the volcano erodes and sinks while encircling coral reef continues to rise even higher. The constant buffeting of waves eventually breaks break the reef, making channels that link the central water, called in lagoon, with the ocean.

As the reef itself crumbles, sand and other material piles on top, forming an island or islets.

Regarding atolls and sea level rise, the most important fact was discovered by none other than Charles Darwin. He realised that coral atolls essentially ‘float’ on the surface of the sea. When the sea rises, the atoll rises with it. They are not solid, like a rock island.