Atomberg looks up to Hyderabad for components

Published: 12:05 am 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: Mumbai-based home appliances maker Atomberg Technologies is now planning to engage with more component manufacturers from Balanagar Industrial area in the city.

The company now makes energy efficient ceiling fans and now has about 25 component suppliers in all and about ten of them are from Balanagar.

In days to come, the company wants to increase the number of suppliers here as well as give more work to the existing partners as the demand for their fans is on the rise, according to Manoj Meena, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Atomberg Technologies.

The company made a foray into the fan industry in 2015 with its Gorilla Efficio ceiling fan. “We have been sourcing critical components like the blades and others form Hyderabad. Die casting too is from here. We are now identifying more component makers from Balanagar to supply us varied components for fans,” he said.

“We are now selling about 45,000 units a month and about ten per cent of them come from Telangana and Hyderabad. About 50 per cent of the sales happen online and now we want to make our products available across multiple outlets in many cities,” he said.

The company has recently secured about $ 10 million (about Rs 72 crore) in funding.

“We have a capacity to make about one lakh units. We are thinking to decentralise the manufacturing to cater to more markets. We want to give a bigger mandate to our existing suppliers,” he said on how the company wants to spend the new funds. Capacity enhancement apart, it will also use the funds on focus on research and development and set up more sales channels.

The company uses brushless DC motor (BLDC), which are known to be used in electric vehicles. The company made some design changes to use in fans. These motors, which weigh just a third of conventional motors, consume 28 watt as against 75 watt by fans powered by conventional motors.

“We have incorporated premium features like a remote, timer, sleep and boost modes. We will gradually add coolers, refrigerators, mixers, grinders and other home appliances to our offerings,” said Meena.

