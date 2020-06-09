ATP to auction coaching sessions to raise money

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:17 pm

Hyderabad: The likes of Boris Becker, Goran Ivanisevic, Ivan Lendle will go online to give coaching sessions to the highest bidders and raise money that will be used for the fight against coronavirus pandemic and help coaches struggling financially.

The ATP has announced that the fans will get a chance to bid for the coaching sessions. “Funds raised will be allocated by the ATP Coaches Committee to support the members of the ATP Coach Programme, whose ability to work has been impacted by the ongoing pandemic,” ATP said. “In addition, a part of proceeds will be donated to a global Covid-19 relief fund.”

Fans will participate in the sessions at 2021 ATP events and Grand Slams, the statement added, with spots being won between June 8 and 29. “The Covid-19 pandemic has challenged the ability of many people to work and coaches are no exception,” said ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi. “The fact this initiative also helps fellow members of the tennis family during this uncertain time shows the unity and innovative spirit of tennis.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .