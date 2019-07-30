Atreyapuram… gets first clap

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Starring Shakalaka Shankar and Ritu Barmecha in the lead, the film Atreyapuram Aani Muthyam was launched formally in the city following a puja at Ramanaidu Studios. A comedy thriller, it is being produced under the banner The One Entertainments. MS Reddy is directing the movie. Producer KL Damodar Prasad who attended the ceremony as the chief guest, gave a clap to commence the shooting, while senior director Sagar and P Sathya Reddy switched on the camera for the first shot.

Speaking on the occasion, Shakalaka Shankar said, “Atreyapuram Aani Muthyam will surely draw audiences in good numbers to theatres. It is a family comedy as the story revolves around village youngster named Raju. The story also has a social message and throws light on women issues and harassment. The shooting will be held in Atreyapuram and some localities of Hyderabad.” Music is being rendered by Vengi. Other characters include Indraja, Tulasi, Kasi Viswanath, DS Rao, BHEL Prasad, Patas Nukaraju, Mahipal among others.