Attack on officer: Foresters body wants PD act enforced on accused

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Telangana United Foresters Federation (TUFF), comprising service associations of Forest Department officials, on Monday demanded that the government enforce PD Act against all those arrested in attack on Forest Range Officer Chole Anitha in Sarsala village of Kumrum Bheem-Asifabad district.

TUFF representatives, who met with S Narsing Rao, Principal Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office, submitted a memorandum on Monday to this effect. In the memorandum addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, they said that “these goons have the support and backing” of MLA Koneru Konappa.

The Federation also demanded that the State government declare encroachment of forest land that occurred after 2005 will not be regularized.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting at the Secretariat, District Forest Officer Venkateshwar Reddy said TUFF strongly condemns the attack on Anitha.

“The attackers were led by MLA Koneru Konappa’s brother Koneru Krishna and they wanted to kill her. Forest Department officials are not provided protection while discharging their duties and we urge the Chief Minister to ensure our safety,” he said.

The Federation also demanded setting up of fast track courts to take up forest offences, as in the normal course, punishing offenders by the judiciary was taking a long time.

Venkateshwar Reddy said “the planting work on Sunday was part of Telanganaku Haritha Haaram, the prestigious project launched by the Chief Minister. He had time and again made it clear that encroachments will not be tolerated and serious action will be taken against persons damaging the forests.”

Earlier in the morning, representatives of State Forest Service Association, Forest Range Officers’ Association, Junior Forest Officers’ Association, TNGO’s Forest Forum and others along with senior IFS officers, held a meeting at Aranya Bhavan, the Forest Department headquarters here to discuss Sunday’s events and the way forward. TUFF members said at the meeting that repeated interference from politicians was putting severe hurdles in discharging their duties and also posing a threat to their safety and security in the line of duty.