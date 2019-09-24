Attack on PM shows TRS is nervous: BJP

By | Published: 10:48 pm

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s “attack in the Legislative Assembly on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, showed signs of nervousness over BJP emerging as the alternative to TRS in the State”.

The BJP State president Dr K Laxman, chatting with reporters on the sidelines of the State BJP’s core committee meeting at the party headquarters here, said people from all sections of society in the State were looking towards BJP now. “Our party will form the next government in the State and the TRS is betraying its fear by attacking our leaders,” he said.

“If people lose their patience, then the State government may collapse. However, the BJP wants the current government to fulfill its term,” he added.

He also said the BJP will contest in the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency bye-election. In an informal chat with reporters on the, Laxman said there were six party leaders, including former MP Ravindra Naik, in the contention for the BJP nomination for the bypoll. “The BJP has 12,000 active members in the constituency and our workers will be our campaigners,” he said.

