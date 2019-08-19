Attapur Bengali Association sponsors food donation camp

By | Published: 8:11 pm

The non-profit group Attapur Bengali Association (ABA) organised a food donation camp at “The Cherish Foundation” in Rajendra Nagar. A team of volunteers from the association were present at the orphanage to distribute food items and other essential supplies to the foundation. A one-of-its-kind initiative by the association to provide support and encouragement to the orphanage and provide care to the underprivileged kids.

ABA has been addressing numerous charitable causes through voluntary work and fund-raising activities. The members of ABA are committed towards the development of society and are constantly contributing to the betterment of the community.During the visit to “The Cherish Foundation”, the ABA volunteers spent some quality time with the children and played various indoor and outdoor games with them. They also discussed with the caretakers the challenge

s that children and the orphanage are facing and assured continuous support.Subir Roy, president of the association, says, “It was a wonderful experience to meet the children and caretakers at The Cherish Orphanage. We are delighted to contribute a small portion of the facilities at the orphanage through our involvement. The most satisfying part of the visit was spending time with the children which the entire association would cherish. We are a small group of active volunteers who look forward to bringing some changes to local seekers in every part of Hyderabad”.

Attapur Bengali Association (ABA), a non-profitable organisation established in 2017, is dedicated in promoting the cultural and social heritage of Bengali culture at Hyderabad by organising various cultural, social, charitable, educational, and recreational programs throughout the year. Cherish Foundation is a registered charitable trust working among orphan children and running an orphanage which is dedicated to providing a stable and loving family atmosphere to the children who lost their parents.