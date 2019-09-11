Attapur Bengali Association visits Pochampally

By | Published: 6:36 pm

With the Durga Puja/Navratri festivities just round the corner, Attapur Bengali Association teamed up for a Silk Tour to Pochampally village.

The association planned the visit with an objective to support the local economy and promote the culture of the State, apart from encouraging the women to buy handlooms and silks this season and flaunt it with style.

The association is planning to dedicate a day during Durga Puja to the Pochampally weavers with all the women from the Samiti getting dressed in Pochampally and handloom saris.

During the visit to the village, women of the association were happy to find wide varieties of handloom at a reasonable price and spent quality time interacting with the weavers and their families.

Pochampally village is home to craftsmen who have mastered the art of silk sari weaving and has traditional looms, with designs that are more than a century old. There are around 5,000 looms in this village which churn out these magical weaves.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter