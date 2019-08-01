Attempt to murder case against hotel worker in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:54 pm

Hyderabad: The Habeebnagar police arrested a hotel worker on charges of attacking a footpath dweller at Mallepally Meat Market on Wednesday night. According to the police, Mohd Anwar (45), was sleeping on the pavement when the accused Arif Khan picked up a quarrel with him. “During the argument, Arif took out a blade and attacked Anwar. The victim moved backwards in a bid to escape the attack and sustained a bleeding wound on his face,” said SHO (Habeebnagar) P Shiva Chandra. Based on a complaint lodged by Anwar, the police registered an attempt to murder case and arrested him.