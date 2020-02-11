Attempt to set ATMs on fire in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:30 pm

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons made an unsuccessful attempt to set ablaze two ATM centers at Chandrayangutta in the city early on Tuesday.

According to the police, the miscreants poured engine oil on the floor and on the cash dispensing machine belonging to two private banks located at Chandrayangutta cross roads and lit some papers.

Few persons noticed smoke emanating from the place and alerted the police.

The police rushed to the spot and poured water.

The police informed to the firemen who reached the spot and sprayed water to prevent flareup of fire.

The Chandrayangutta police booked a case and took up investigation. The police collected the footage of closed circuit cameras and are trying to identify the miscreants.

