Attempts to attack temp driver in Karimnagar

Published: 7:08 pm

Karimnagar: Mild tension prevailed at the district headquarters bus stand when agitating RTC workers tried to attack the crew of a a Palle Velugu service bus around noon.

The Palle Velugu bus of Mancherial depot entered Karimnagar bus stand at around 11.45 am along with its crew – driver Sundilla Ashok and conductor Saikiran. Enraged over bus entering the bus stand, RTC works tried to rush toward bus.

However, the police deployed in huge numbers at the bus stand, managed to prevent the agitators from rushing in and and instructed the bus driver to park the vehicle in front of depot-I.

Meanwhile, another group of workers rushed to the vehicle and tried to attack bus driver by dragging him out of the cabin. However, police rushed to the bus and rescued driver and took him inside the depot. Meanwhile, angry workers deflated the bus tyres.

Speaking to Telangana Today, bus driver Ashok informed that Macherial depot officials released two buses from the depot along with police escort.

While another bus was returned back from Laxuttipet bus stand, he came to Karimnagar. Informing that about 70 passengers travelled in his bus, he said nobody had stopped the bus on his way to Karimangar.

A lorry driver by profession, Ashok transports coal from Adriyal coal mine in Ramagundam region to Bhupalapalli power plant.

He has been driving bus from the beginning of RTC strike as there was no work in coal mines due to rainy season. Ashok is a native of Vempalli, Hazipur mandal of Mancherial district.

In another incident, RTC workers poured hot tea on a temporary driver G Vittal of Godavarikhani depot when the later entered into Karimnagar bus stand along with vehicle.

Eslewhere, a stone thrown at a bus by agitating RTC worker hit a Quick Reaction Team constable Puli Sunil.

On the other hand, RTC Karimangar region officials operated ten buses including seven (Godavarikhani) and three (Manthani depots) by arranging police escort.

