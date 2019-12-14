Attention diversion gang arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The Asifnagar police arrested a four-member attention diversion gang including three women from Bengaluru for looting a woman passenger here on Friday. The gang is involved in 13 offences in the city, police said. Officials recovered 35 tolas gold ornaments and cash of Rs 8 lakh, all put together worth Rs 20 lakh from them.

The gang had diverted the attention of P Jaya Lakshmi (69), a resident of Mehdipatnam, who was traveling in a bus and flicked 25 tolas gold ornaments from her bag in June. The arrested were Gayathri alias Kavitha, M Jyothi, Kokila and S Raju while the absconding person is Anitha, all from Bengaluru in Karnataka.

According to the police, the gang targets women in buses carrying hand bags and purses and flicking valuable after diverting attention in the crowd. The gang was caught when it came to Hyderabad for committing offences again.

