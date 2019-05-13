Attention diversion gangs thriving in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:26 am

Hyderabad: From friendly passersby to helpful policemen and the eager salesman at your door, they can come in any shape, literally.

Attention diversion gangs appear to be having quite a rewarding time in the city, with the number of cases where they have struck and met success being on the rise after a brief lull.

The latest was when a gang decamped with the cash box from the staff of a company while they were loading cash in an ATM centre at Panama Crossroads in Vanasthalipuram.

These gangs are known to follow various modus operandi. Some knock on doors, posing as polishers of jewellery and loot women, especially homemakers. Some trick people at ATM kiosks and flee with their money, while some pose as policemen, acting as they are helping elderly people before decamping with their valuables.

“In most of the attention diversion cases, inter-State gangs are involved. And modus operandi differs from gang to gang,” said a senior Special Operations Team official from Rachakonda.

The basic modus operandi of these attention diversion gangs is simple: Divert the attention of the victim by dropping a few currency notes or sprinkling something on the victim’s shirt or engaging him or her in a verbal communication; once the attention of the victim is diverted, make good with the cash bag or gold ornaments.

“The task with probing cases where inter-State gangs are involved is that they are never confined to one place. They come to the city for a few days, loot and immediately leave with the booty. Sometimes, they will be on a spree committing a series of offences,” said an official from the Task Force, Hyderabad.

