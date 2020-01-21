Attracted by TRS polices, NRIs return home to fight civic polls

By | Published: 12:21 am 9:34 pm

Jeddah: Attracted by the welfare policies of the TRS government back home, many NRIs are rallying around the ruling party. TRS working president KT Rama Rao remains the most preferred choice of the NRI fraternity.

Some are even returning home for good merely to serve the people under the banner of the TRS. Mozzam Ali Ifteqar, a long-time resident of Jeddah, is one of such staunch supporter of the TRS and a hardcore fan of Rama Rao. Ifteqar didn’t think twice about giving up his lucrative job and return home to contest the Municipal elections.

Mozzam Ali is in the fray from ward number 20 of Sangareddy Municipality under the TRS. Though he had a comfortable job, he decided to return home to serve the people.

An NRI woman too is contesting from Luxettipet municipality in Mancherial district. Several other close relatives of Gulf-based NRIs are in the poll fray from Raikal, Korutla, Jagtial and Armur municipalities.

Several TRS fans calling their relatives and friends back home to vote for the party.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter