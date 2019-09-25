Attractive dance show

By | Published: 10:52 pm 11:31 pm

On Sunday, the amphitheatre of Mini Shilparamam at Uppal witnessed a fantastic performance of Andhra Natyam presented by Nrutyajyothi institution under the aegis of guru Bandi Perini Kumar.

Along with their guru, Kumar’s disciples performed for items like Kumbha Harathi, Pushpanjali, Alaripu, Vinayaka, Saraswati, Lakshmi, Nataraja Stotra Ratnalu, Shankara Girijapati, Adhyatma Ramayana Keerthana, Tarangam, and Thillana.

While dancers Sravanthi, Swati, Rupa, Siri, and Gauri gave an awesome performance, they were supported by Perini Kumar on Nattuvangam, Sarada Reddy on vocal, Janardhanam on Mridangam, Srinivas on violin and Ramana on flute.