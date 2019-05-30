Atul Kumar Jain takes over as FOC-in-C of Eastern Naval Command

By | AP BUREAU | Published: 12:33 am

Visakhapatnam: Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain took over as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) from Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, at an impressive Ceremonial Parade held at the Naval Base here on Thursday.

Vice Admiral Jain inspected the Ceremonial Guard and reviewed platoons of Naval personnel drawn from various ships and establishments of the ENC and attended by all Flag Officers and Commanding Officers of ships, submarines and establishments. Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, the outgoing FOC-in-C will assume charge as the Chief of the Naval Staff on promotion to the rank of Admiral on Friday.

Commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1982, Vice Adm Atul Kumar Jain is an alumnus of Sainik School Rewa, National Defence Academy (Pune), the Defence Services Staff College (Wellington), the College of Naval Warfare (Mumbai) and the National Defence College (Pretoria, South Africa). The Admiral is a graduate of Jawaharlal Nehru University (Delhi) and has received his Masters in Defence and Strategic Studies from the Madras University.

A Gunnery and Missile Specialist, the Vice Admiral has held various Operational, Staff and Command Appointments in the course of his distinguished career spanning over 37 years. He has commanded INS Nirghat (Missile Boat), INS Khukri (Missile Corvette), INS Rajput

(Destroyer) and the indigenously built Destroyer, INS Mysore. He also had the privilege of being the commissioning Executive Officer of INS Brahmaputra and the Fleet Operations Officer of the Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam. His appointments ashore include Director Naval Intelligence (Protocol), Director Foreign Liaison and Principal Director Staff Requirement at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy), New Delhi.

On promotion to the Flag Rank in Oct 2011, he was appointed as the first Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area. Thereafter, he commanded the prestigious Eastern Fleet and had also served as the Chief of Staff, HQ SNC. He was promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral on 01 Apr 15 while he was Controller Personnel Services (CPS). The Flag Officer was holding the appointment of Chief of Staff, HQ ENC from Feb 16 to Dec 17 and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff at New Delhi prior taking over as the C-in-C. For his distinguished service, he was awarded Vishisht Seva Medal in 2009 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2015.