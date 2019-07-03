ATV joy ride kills NRI in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:34 am 1:45 am

Hyderabad: The death of Arvind Kumar Peechara, 45-year-old Dallas-based NRI and director of a software firm, brought to the fore the brazen violation of safety norms at Hills and Valley Resort in Dharur, Vikarabad, his family alleged.

The management neither provided a head gear nor a safety jacket to Arvind before letting out the four-wheeler All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV). While riding the ATV, Arvind tried to avoid hitting a dog and met with an accident, suffering grievous injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital in Vikarabad where doctors declared him brought dead.

On one hand, the management ignored safety measures and on the other, it failed to take steps to prevent dogs from entering the premises, the family said. “How can the management be so negligent?” asked one of the family members.

Arvind, a native of Tornala village in Siddipet and resident of Bolarum, came to India on June 15 along with 35 employees. He and his staff went to the resort for the weekend. After watching the sunrise, they took part in a trekking activity. A few minutes after breakfast, they decided to go for a ride on the ATV.

While Arvind was riding, he met with the accident. Such was the impact of the accident that his ribs broke and pierced his liver, T Sriranga Rao, a senior advocate and his relative, said.

The Vikarabad police too did not act promptly and it was only after getting a call from higher-ups that they booked a case, his family alleged. According to Rao, Arvind was staying in the US for the last 20 years. He had twin daughters. His company had branches in India and Arvind was into social service.

California-based NGO Vibha wrote a touching post on Facebook, informing its followers of Arvind’s demise. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the untimely demise of Arvind Kumar Peechara, former Action Center coordinator, Vibha Dallas (2010-2012) and former Vibha project lead for the Devnar Foundation for Blind. Arvind was vacationing in India where he met with an unfortunate accident that took his life on July 1. Arvind was a tireless advocate for child rights. His passion, sincerity and eagerness to make a difference were instrumental in strengthening Vibha in Dallas and still continue to inspire us. To Arvind, volunteering was about the change the volunteer feels within, as much as it was about the change he or she enables. We will deeply miss him,” the post read.

