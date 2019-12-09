Auckland varsity holds talks with UoH

By | Published: 12:36 am 3:15 pm

Hyderabad: A delegation comprising Professor Robert Greenberg, Dean of the Faculty of Arts; Professor Greg Booth Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Arts; Professor Bernadette Luciano, Professor of Italian, Faculty of Arts, School of Cultures, Languages and Linguistics; Professor Simon J. Holdaway, Professor of Archaeology and Head of the School of Social Sciences and Dr. Malcolm Campbell, Associate Professor in History and Head of the School of Humanities, University of Auckland, New Zealand visited the University of Hyderabad.

The delegation had an interaction with Professor Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor; Professor Arun Agarwal, PVC1; Prof. N Siva Kumar, Director-International Affairs; Prof. Saratjyotsna Rani, Dean, School of Humanities, Professor Arun Patnaik, Dean, School of Social Sciences and Professor P. Thirumal, Dean, Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication for possible academic collaborations.

The team expressed their interest to collaborate with faculty of UoH that could possibly lead to the exchange of faculty and students between both the Universities.

The delegation later visited the School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication and interacted with faculty.

