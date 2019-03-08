Audience sway to tunes of Sunidhi

By | Published: 7:19 pm

With her magical voice and soulful lyrics, Sunidhi Chauhan charmed the crowd of TKR College recently. The premises got flooded with students two hours before the concert, where Sunidhi sung her hits like Dance pe Chance, Crazy Kiya Re, Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya and a few of romantic songs.

The concert took place as part of their college fest, ‘Shiznay 2k19’, to mark the annual day celebrations at the college campus in Meerpet. The fest started with ‘Thyohar – A traditional day’, followed by live concert of Sunidhi Chauhan. The annual fest concluded with co-curricular and a lot of fun activities.