Audio call leak: Karimnagar Collector to lodge complaint

Karimnagar: The audio conversation between Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and District Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed is snowballing into a major controversy with the latter deciding to lodge a complaint with cyber crime police to probe into the audio recording and its leak.

The Collector has written to the State government seeking permission to make his move. After getting permission from higher-ups, he is likely to approach police for further action.

Meanwhile, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar reportedly brought the issue to the notice of his party high-command.

It may be recalled here that the audio conversation between MP and the Collector was leaked and it went viral on various social media platforms recently. The two spoke about election expenditure of Bandi Sanjay.

Since the conversation took place before the December 2018 Assembly polls, Kamalakar responded swiftly and blamed the MP Bandi Sanjay and the Collector for hatching a conspiracy for his defeat. While the Collector maintains that he did not do anything wrong and had followed all electoral norms while speaking to the MP, TRS leaders alleged that Collector tried to do favour for Sanjay.

In the wake of the leak of the audio call, Sarfaraz Ahmed met with Chief Secretary S K Joshi on Monday and reportedly explained the facts and submitted the original audio recording. The main allegation of the Collector is that instead of 8-minute long original audio, people had deliberately leaked an edited audio that ran only 1.35 minutes. He wanted the police to probe the entire episode including the recording of audio conversation and leak of the edited audio.

It is learnt that Minister had sent the entire call recording to the Collector in the month of October. Surprisingly, the edited audio was leaked after one month.

When Telangana Today sought his clarification on the issue, Sarfaraz Ahmed said he would lodge a police complaint soon.

