Augusta Masters could be held in November

By | V Krishnaswamy | Published: 6:32 pm

New Delhi: The Augusta Masters is looking at a November date, while the US Open is moving from July to September in New York but the Royal & Ancient have cancelled the 2020 Open Championship at Royal St. Geroge’s.

The Augusta National Golf Club has announced November 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters Tournament, which was previously scheduled for April 9-12.

In another important date change, the PGA of America announced that the PGA Championship is now scheduled to take place August 3-9 and will remain at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California. The PGA Championship was originally slated for May 11-17 but was postponed by an announcement in March 17.

The PGA reconfirmed the Ryder Cup dates as originally scheduled for September 22-27, at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

The various stake holders in the sport and the prominent Tours and tournaments together have drawn up a new schedule of sorts for golf for the remainder of the year.

The Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, The R&A and USGA issued a joint statement:

“This is a difficult and challenging time for everyone coping with the effects of this pandemic. We remain very mindful of the obstacles ahead, and each organization will continue to follow the guidance of the leading public health authorities, conducting competitions only if it is safe and responsible to do so.”

“In recent weeks, the global golf community has come together to collectively put forward a calendar of events that will, we hope, serve to entertain and inspire golf fans around the world. We are grateful to our respective partners, sponsors and players, who have allowed us to make decisions – some of them, very tough decisions – in order to move the game and the industry forward.”

“We want to reiterate that Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, The R&A and USGA collectively value the health and well-being of everyone, within the game of golf and beyond, above all else. We encourage everyone to follow all responsible precautions and make effort to remain healthy and safe.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .