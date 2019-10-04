Augustus Caesar fancied for Pune feature

Pune: The Altamaash A Ahmed-trained Augustus Caesar holds an edge over others to win the DN Zodge Plate 1400 metres a handicap for horses in Class II, rated 60 to 86, (40 to 59 eliigible), the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.
False rails will be announced 1 hour before the commencement of the first race. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.
Selections:
1. Maestro 1, Teodor Monte 2, Sixth Emperor 3
2. Sea The Dream 1, Brilliant Gold 2, King Solomon 3
3. Augustus Caesar 1, Flying Visit 2, Zenon 3
4. Silver King 1, Mishka’s Pride 2, Fanfare 3
5. En Sabah Nur 1, Westeros 2, Pleiades 3
6. Khartoum 1, Lorraine 2, Golden Hind 3
7. American Odessey 1, Adams Beginning 2, Thea’s Pet 3
Day’s Best: Sea The Dream.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Treble: 5, 6 & 7.