‘Aunty police bula legi’: Badshah’s song used by trolls to target rapper

By | Published: 3:37 pm

Mumbai: Ever since rapper Badshah was named in connection with the fake social media followers scam, he has become a prime target of memes and trolls on social media.

While Twitter is flooding with memes featuring Badshah, netizens are trolling him on his verified Facebook page, which currently stands with 5.9 million likes!

Netizens are trolling the rapper for his alleged involvement in “purchasing” likes and followers on social media.

Reacting to his latest Facebook post where Badshah has shared a lyrical video of the song “BKL” from his album “The Power Of Dreams Of A Kid”, a user asked: “How much did you pay for 5 million followers on FB?”

Another user retorted: “Nakli artist, nakli views, nakli likes (Fake artiste, fake views, fake likes).”

Another user expressed in Hindi: “Your songs are already so nice, why did you have to pay and buy views? Your behaviour shows that you don’t have faith on yourself and that’s why you have done this. It is for people like you that other artists in Bollywood as well as the rest of India get blamed. You should feel ashamed.”

Memers are having a ball targeting the singer especially for his song “Abhi to party shuru hui hai”, which has the line “Aunty police bula legi toh yaar tera kar lega handle (Your friend will handle it if aunty calls the police).” Most of the memes are made using this line and targeting the singer for not being able to “handle” the enquiry by the Police.

Meanwhile, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Police has revealed that during their questioning on Saturday, the rapper has admitted to having paid Rs 72 lakhs to a company to purchase views on his social media accounts. The singer has reportedly confessed that he had bought around 7.2 crore views with the money because he wanted to set a world record for his song “Pagal hai”.