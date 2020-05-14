Aurobindo Pharma donates Rs 3 cr to HKMCF

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: Aurobindo Pharma Limited and group of sister concern employees donated Rs 3 crore to Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation (HKMCF) in support of feeding the poor, underprivileged and unemployed in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from the regular kitchen capacity, HKMCF with the help of other kitchens of its associate Trust, has been working during the lockdown to serve about 1.85 lakh meals every day in the two States in association with GHMC, municipalities, donors etc.

K Nithyananda Reddy, Vice Chairman of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and other Board of Directors, applauded timely work of the Foundation. HKMCF president Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa thanked Aurobindo Pharma Limited and group of sister concern employees for contribution the contribution at this crisis situation. “The centralised community kitchen with 50,000 meals capacity at Narsingi was built in 2016 with the support of Aurobindo Pharma Limited,” he said in a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .