Aussie squad feels great, says Pat Cummins

Nagpur: Even after Australia lost against India in the opening two ODIs, fast bowler Pat Cummins believes his team has great morale and can win from any situation. “The feeling in the group is great, I feel like every time we walk on the field we have a real shot of winning a game no matter what the circumstances,” cricket.com.au quoted Pat Cummins as saying.

Australia went down to India by eight runs in the final over in Nagpur after Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb and Alex Carey rallied late to leave the visitors just two lusty blows on Tuesday night away from an upset victory.

“We are taking every single game deep, it comes down to a couple of overs, a couple of key moments which are the difference between winning and losing” Cummins said.

“That is all you can do is try to put yourself in those positions.

“The more you are in that the more you get used to it and kind of work out how you can do some things better,” he said. It was the third time in the past five ODI’s between these two nations that the match went down to the last six balls. And to make matters worse for Australia, they lost all those close encounters.

Australia would look to rectify these errors to get more confidence ahead of the World Cup.

“We have still got quite a lot of cricket before the World Cup but I honestly think it is in a really good place at the moment,” Cummins told cricket.com.au.

Marcus Stoinis was keeping the hopes alive for the Aussies as they needed 11 runs off the final over but it just was not to be as Vijay Shankar dismissed him off the very first ball of the final over, resulting in Australia’s defeat by eight runs.

“So with Stoinis out there, I thought we were a massive chance. He played it beautifully, the way he just counted down the balls, chose his bowlers,” Cummins told cricket.com.au.

“To have 11 off the last over against probably their fifth bowler is a pretty good position from where we were.” “He set it up beautifully, just was not his day, that last over.”

Australia would hope to bounce back in the third ODI to deny India the chance of taking an unassailable lead in the five-match series. Australia takes on India in the third ODI on Friday, March 8 at Ranchi.