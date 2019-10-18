Aussie support for WE-Hub’s accelerator programme

By | Published: 12:11 am 12:39 am

Hyderabad: The Australian Consulate-General is funding for five women-led social enterprises through its partnership with WE-Hub’s ‘Community Slate’ Accelerator Program. The entrepreneurs will share 30,000 Australian dollars (about Rs 15 lakh) granted under the Consulate-General’s Direct Aid Program.

Australian Vice Consul in Chennai, Andrew Collister, said ‘The Australian Consulate-General in Chennai is proud to support Women in STEM in south India, as part of Australia’s global efforts to shape a more gender equal future in the STEM sector.’

The winners were announced at WE-Hub on Thursday by Dr Sarah Pearson, Chief Innovation Officer of Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Mr Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government of Telangana and Deepthi Ravula Reddy, CEO of WE-Hub.

Andrew Collister, Vice Consul, Australian Consulate-General, Chennai, and Sarah Greenbaum, Second Secretary, Australian High Commission, New Delhi, were also in attendance.

The five winners are Scale Up Consultants, Oorvi, Adiro Labs, Cellerite, and CabDost. Community Slate program will create a supportive community of resources that women social entrepreneurs can confidently approach. The chosen start-ups will receive support to refine their business model and increase social impact. The program will include imparting education, knowledge and mentorship, helping them to scale their business. The final conclusion of this program will be with a demo platform to present their ventures on a “Demo Day” to potential investors.

“In Telangana, we have created multiple avenues for social innovation and with WE HUB’s partnership with the Australian Consulate-General in Chennai, we have created Community Slate to enable women led social entrepreneurs get the necessary structured guidance and the necessary ecosystem to support them. At WE HUB, our focus has always been to enable more Women led Social Enterprises to startup, scale up and sustain.” said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to the Government of Telangana,

“By helping more women-led enterprises thrive, the social enterprise sector can help change mindsets over time. To do this, we are working with social enterprise investors and support organizations to support early-stage, small-scale organizations. Community slate has been structured in a very data driven way enable participants to achieve tangible outcomes and acquire skills that will help them systematically approach challenges specific to social entrepreneurs in their venture to scale up” Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE HUB.

Supporting gender inclusion is a key pillar for Australian engagement with India under its direct Aid Program. Building partnerships in science and innovation strengthens the Australia-India economic relationship under the Australian Government’s India Economic strategy.

Domestically, Australia has developed a Decadal Plan for Women in STEM to support improved gender equity in STEM, focusing on six key opportunities: Leadership, Evaluation, Workplace Culture, Visibility, Education and Industry Action. In 2018, Australia announced its first Women in STEM Ambassador, award-winning astrophysicist Professor Lisa Harvey-Smith.

‘Community Slate’ accelerator program: The application process started on July 5th, 2019 ran through August 15th, 2019. A total of 42 applications were received and 10 startups were selected by pitching in front of a Jury consisting of a panelist from the startup ecosystem. The applications received span a wide range from creating hardware for charging devices to reusing floral waste for creating personal care products.

