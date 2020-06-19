Aussies all-rounder Ellyse Perry ready to bide her time

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:02 pm

Hyderabad: Australian Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who had a serious hamstring injury earlier this year, is willing to miss some games at the start of the international season in order to be back to her absolute best, according to Cricket Australia.

Perry is hoping to recover from her surgery and be fit again in time for the start of Australia’s home campaign against New Zealand in late September.

The 29-year-old says she won’t play in that series unless she’s confident she can perform and her optimum level, leaving the door ajar for one of a host of young allrounders to get an opportunity in the national side.

“From a timeframe point of view, it’d be lovely to be fit for the New Zealand series and available for selection,” she said.

“I think at this stage it’s tracking that way, but there’s a little bit to go. It’s a nice goal to have.

“Coming back from injury, there’s a really clear distinction in my mind between being fit to play and fit to perform.’’