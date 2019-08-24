Australia beat world basketball champions USA for first time

Melbourne: San Antonio Spurs’ Patty Mills sank 30 points as Australia beat the United States for the first time ever Saturday, stunning the basketball world champions 98-94 in a huge upset.

Andrew Bogut added 16 points with nine rebounds and four assists while Joe Ingles scored 15 and seven assists in front of 52,079 fans in Melbourne — the biggest crowd ever to watch a game of hoops in Australia.

Kemba Walker led Team USA with 22 points off the bench, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a rare defeat for Gregg Popovich’s team in a massive wake-up call ahead of the World Cup in China, which tips off on August 31.