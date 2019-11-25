Australia exploring offshore campuses

By | Published: 12:48 am 3:35 pm

New Delhi: Australia is exploring the possibility of setting up offshore campuses of its premier universities across India and considering mutual recognition of degrees by the two countries, in a move to eye further expansion in the already-close educational ties.

In an interview, Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan said the two issues were discussed in his meeting with Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

The move assumes significance in wake of the Indian government mulling giving a green light to foreign universities for setting up of their campuses in India.

The issue has been long debated in India and the University Grants Commission (UGC) currently allows foreign universities to operate in India only in collaboration with an Indian higher educational institution partner.

“We also discussed whether we can look at the establishment of Indian universities’ offshore campuses in Australia so that it is a mutually-beneficial approach,” the Minister said.

With the possible change in rules, foreign universities will be allowed to set up their own campuses in India.

The idea has been proposed in the Higher Education Commission of India Bill (HECI), which is likely to be placed before the Union cabinet soon.

According to official statistics, there are 1.9-lakh Indian students in Australia at present.

Exploring a ‘France-like’ agreement, Tehan said: “We discussed about mutual recognition of qualifications by the two countries. India has an arrangement with France and we want to put in place a same framework which will enable us to more freely exchange students or fellows.” The Australian education minister termed the India’s proposed new National Education Policy (NEP) “ambitious”.

