Australian delegation visits UoH

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: A delegation from Australian National University (ANU) on Wednesday visited the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

UoH Vice-Chancellor, Appa Rao Podile, Pro Vice-Chancellors’ Arun Agarwal and B Raja Sekhar, Deans of the Schools and Director- International Affairs interacted with members of the delegation.

The visiting team led by ANU Dean of Science, Kiaran Kirk provided details on the ANU Future Research Talent (FRT) travel awards.

The team consisted Peter Bouwknegt, Director, ANU Mathematical Sciences Institute, Penny Brothers, Director, ANU Research School of Chemistry, Jong Chow, ANU Research School of Physics and Engineering, Sujatha Raman, Director of Research, ANU Centre for Public Awareness of Science and Jay Poria, Manager, International Relations and Partnerships.

They later visited the various schools and interacted with the faculty and scholars.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter