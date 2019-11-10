Australian minister accepts green challenge

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: The #HaraHaiToBharaHai green challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar is fast spreading, with Australia Deputy Minister Jason Wood becoming the latest personality to join the campaign and plant a sapling.

The Minister was nominated by TRS Australia president Kasarla Nagender Reddy for the global initiative. Jason thanked Nagender Reddy for making him a part of the noble cause. In a video message from Victoria, Australia, the Minister said: “I am happy to learn about the newly carved Indian State of Telangana. Great to hear about the Kaleshwaram project. I will soon visit the State”.

Advisory board chairman Kumar Chitti, Victoria State in-charge Sairam Uppu, national executive member Sai Yadav and Australian liberal leaders participated in the programme.

