Australia’s $50 note misspells ‘responsibility’ 46 million times

Canberra: In a major embarrassment for authorities, Australia’s brand new $50 note has a hidden blunder, an unfortunate typo, where the word “responsibility” has been misspelt for a whopping 46 million times! The A$50 note, which has anti-counterfeiting features, was printed by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and entered into general circulation last year. The central bank has spelled “responsibility” as “responsibilty” on millions of the new yellow notes.

Confirming the typo, RBA said that the error would be rectified in the next print run later this year, CNN reported.

Around 400 million notes of $50 were printed and 46 million of them are in circulation. The total value of the notes in circulation is around $2.3 billion.

The mistake was spotted by a person who posted a photograph of the $50 note on social media, encircling the “responsibilty” word.

The error, which is extremely hard to see with the naked eye, is in microprint just next to Edith Cowan, the first female member of an Australian parliament. Just next to her portrait, is the excerpts from her first address in the parliament.

However, the $50 note would not be recalled and would continue to be in circulation, the RBA said.

“These banknotes are legal tender and can continue to be used as normal. It does not affect their validity and functionality in any way. We have reviewed our processes to remove the likelihood of such an error occurring in the future,” an RBA spokeswoman told CNN.

The $50 note accounts for nearly half of the total value of all those in general circulation.

The RBA has already issued new versions of $5 and $10 notes and a fresh version of $20 note is slated to be in circulation later this year.