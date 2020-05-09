Auto driver attempts suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: An autorickshaw driver attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze at Malakpet in the city on Saturday afternoon. According to the police, Syed Abdul (28), a resident of Shankernagar in Chaderghat, worked at the Mahabubgunj market in Malakpet. Since the market is closed for last few days, he was staying at home.

On Saturday evening Abdul went near the market and set himself ablaze after dousing himself with fuel. Passers-by who noticed this immediately doused the flames and shifted him to Osmania General Hospital.

