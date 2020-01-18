Auto driver ends life in Hyderabad over financial problems

By | Published: 10:14 pm

Hyderabad: Depressed over his financial problems, an autorickshaw driver committed suicide at Eklavya Nagar in Saidabad here on Saturday.

The driver Narasimha, a native of Suryapet was staying with his wife and three children.

According to the police, Narasimha had borrowed hand loans, which he failed to repay in time. As pressure started mounting on him from the lenders, he slipped into depression.

He committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling rod in his room, when his family was not at home. No suicide note was found, police said. The Saidabad police visited the spot and took up investigation.

