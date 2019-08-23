Auto-driver murdered by unidentified persons in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:05 pm

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons on Friday morning murdered an auto-driver at Miyapur and left the severed head at Bolaram.

According to the police, the assailants in the early hours attacked and killed Praveen, 24, an auto driver at Deepti Sri Nagar in Miyapur. They later beheaded him, and carried the severed head to leave it at Bolaram.

The police recovered the torso from Miyapur and the decapitated head from Bolaram and shifted to Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy. The Miyapur police examined the spot and are investigating. The motive of the murder is yet to be known.

