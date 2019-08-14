Auto driver returns valuables to passenger in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver on Tuesday proved his honesty by returning a laptop and cash that were forgotten by a software engineer who travelled in his auto.

On Tuesday evening, one Abdul Jaleel, a software engineer from Friends Colony in Hyderguda boarded an auto to Pillar Number 258 PVNR Expressway for boarding a private bus to Bengaluru.

“In a hurry while boarding the bus, the youngster forgot his laptop bag containing his company’s laptop and Rs 10,000 while getting off the auto. He later realised his belongings were missing and approached us,” a police official from Rajendranagar said.

While, the police were making efforts to trace the auto, the driver Raj Kumar himself came to the police station and handed over the valuables on Wednesday.

“He came to us in the morning and handed over the bag and cash intact. We called the youngster and handed over his valuables,” police said.

