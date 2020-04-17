Auto driver sets himself ablaze in Nalgonda

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Nalgonda: A 21-year-old youth committed suicide by setting himself ablaze at Kattangur in Nalgonda district on Friday. The victim was identified as N Sai Kiran, a resident of Kalmera village in the mandal. He was an autorickshaw driver.

According to Kattangur Sub-Inspector G K Prasad, Sai Kiran left home on Friday in his autorickshaw. He was suffering from some psychological disorder for the last few months.

An agricultural labourer saw the body burning near an irrigation tank at Kattangur and informed the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the body to government hospital at Nakrekal for postmortem.

Based on the complaint filed by his wife, police registered a case and were investigating.

