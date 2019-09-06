Auto driver turned thief nabbed by police in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:46 pm

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver turned thief who targeted drunk women in toddy compounds and looted them was arrested by the Vanasthalipuram police here on Friday. Police recovered gold, silver and other material all put together worth Rs 6.1 lakh from him.

According to the police, M.Gangya alias Gangaiah, 34, an auto-rickshaw driver from Lal Darwaza, used to ply his auto in Champapet, Karmanghat, Meerpet and Vanasthalipuram area. He targeted women who were found alone in an inebriated condition near toddy compounds and looted them. He was involved in six cases so far.

“He picks them up in his auto-rickshaw and taking advantage of their inebriated condition, takes them to secluded places and loots them. He steals their jewelry and flees the spot, leaving them there,” police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter