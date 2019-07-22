Auto registration mandatory: Cyberabad CP

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar issued orders making it mandatory for auto-rickshaws in the commissionerate to register with the traffic police. The application process will start from August 1.

The Commissioner said about one lakh auto-rickshaws were plying in an unsafe manner without adequate documents and unlicensed drivers, and it was also found that some drivers misbehaved with passengers, charging undue fares besides indulging in aiding unlawful activities.

As per the order, all owners and drivers of autos and other vehicles of this category have to register themselves and carry requisite documents. The auto owners would have to apply for registration of the drivers in the given format specified for auto registration, along with valid documents.

They have to carry and stick QR-coded UV printed board, place QR-coded front and back sticker in such a way that it is visible to passengers. The registration would be valid for a period of one year and on expiry, they would have to apply for renewal. Vehicles which violate these rules would be liable for action, the Commissioner said.

