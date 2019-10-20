Auto rickshaw driver hacked to death in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:34 pm

Hyderabad: An auto rickshaw driver who is accused in a case of murder was hacked to death by unidentified persons at Punjagutta on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim identified as Sikander Ali, a resident of M S Makhta had three months ago allegedly killed another auto rickshaw driver Anwar over an extra marital relationship. The Panjagutta police arrested Sikander in the case and remanded him.

A few days ago Sikander managed to get bail from the court and came out. On Sunday morning some persons who are said to be associates of Anwar chased Sikander at Punjagutta and stabbed him to death.

On receipt of information, the Panjagutta police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary. A case under Section 302 of IPC was registered against the assailants and efforts are on the nab them.

Senior police officials visited the spot.

