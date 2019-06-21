Auto-rickshaw driver held for raping minor daughter in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Rajesh, an auto-rickshaw driver from Neredmet was arrested for allegedly raping his five-year-old daughter. Rajesh, according to the police, had sexually exploited the child multiple times under the influence of alcohol. The incident came to light only after the mother of the child approached the police. The Neredmet police arrested Rajesh and produced him before court, after which he was remanded in judicial custody.

Bid foiled

In another incident, a 60-year-old man identified as Yellaiah attempted to sexually assault a five-year-old girl in Jagadgirigutta. His bid was foiled as the child raised an alarm and alerted her parents. The girl and the man were known to each other. He tried to sexually assault her when she was alone. Yellaiah, however, managed to escape when the girl’s parents and locals tried to nab him. The Jagadgirigutta police was investigating.